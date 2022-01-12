VIRGINIA MAUDELL WILLIAMS THOMPSON, 94, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. She was born Nov. 10, 1927, in Crown City, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Edith Barry Williams; brother, Olof Ray (Ruth) Williams; sister, Eileen (Ernie) Watson; sister, Ruth Williams Martin; two children, Jessie Ann and Roy Delbert; and one grandchild, LuAnn Mosley. She is survived by two daughters and one son, Patricia A. Thompson-Stapleton and her husband Ron Stapleton of South Point, Ohio, Pamela J. Thompson of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and George W. (Holly) Thompson of Lucasville, Ohio; five grandchildren, J. Deacon Stone, David Thompson, Saul Thompson, Emmy Lakes-Lute and Crystal Moore; 12 great-grandchildren, Calib, Abby, Noah, Aiden, Evan, Kryslin, Gracie, Eli, Connor, Lola, Milo, Oakleigh; two great-great-grandchildren, Ensley and Zayde; sister, Geraldine Fulks; and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy, Ironton, Ohio, and a retiree of the South Point local school district. Virginia was a devoted mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor who truly believed and lived the golden rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” She always made time to listen earnestly to others’ concerns and needs. She always lent the helping hand and would always offer uplifting words of encouragement and hope. She practiced putting others’ needs before her own. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Darren Spainhower officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
