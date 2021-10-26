VIRGINIA RUTH SKAGGS, 89, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Arnold Skaggs, died Oct. 25. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 27 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; Visitation will be one hour before service.  Following will be a short family graveside send-off at White Oak Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Give Like a Mother, a non-profit, clothing assistance organization for children, GLAM, PO Box 68, Batavia, OH 45103, or www.givelikeamother.com.

