VIVIAN ANN PAYNE, 87, of Ironton, widow of F. Gene Payne, died June 8 in Woodland Oaks Nursing, Ashland. She retired from Verizon as a telephone operator. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 14 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

