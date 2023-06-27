The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

VIVIAN ANNETTE OSBURN, 94, formelry of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 24 in Canton, Ga. Poole Funeral Home assisted the family in Georgia. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with local arrangements. There will be a graveside service for family and close friends at 11 a.m. on June 28 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Children's Tumor Foundation, Mail Code 6895, PO Box 7247, Philadelphia, PA 19170-0001 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

