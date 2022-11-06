Walter Frederick Schroder
SYSTEM

WALTER FREDERICK SCHRODER, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at home. He was born on November 7, 1938, on West Milford, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Holbert and Maggie Huhn, and his brother, Walter Connors. He is survived by his wife Brenda Schroder of 42 years. He worked for 47 years at Special Metals. He also served in the U.S. Army and was a Green Beret. He is survived by his son Kris Schroder; daughter Angie Schroder Walker; grandson Blake Schroder; granddaughter-in-law Holli Schroder; sisters-in-law Sandra and Charlotte; brothers-in-law Jeff and Matt; and nieces and nephews Sandra (Sam) Himmel, Brenda Fitzpatrick, Doug Connors, and Linda Van Allen from Inverness, Fla. Special thanks to Hospice and Charles Rood, my father, for helping with my husband; daughter Angie for helping me take care of my husband and her daddy; and best friends Rick Corns and Jason Forbush for keeping his spirits high. Private family service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

