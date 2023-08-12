The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WALTER W. BREWER SR., 83, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Donna Nicely Brewer, died Aug. 7 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. He was a construction foreman and heavy equipment operator for CJ Hughes Construction. There will be a graveside service and burial at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at The Brewer Family Cemetery, 2025 Jessie Creek Rd., Bidwell, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Aug. 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

