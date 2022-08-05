Wanda Allen
WANDA ALLEN, 86, lovingly known as "Gree," of Chesapeake, Ohio, born on September 25, 1935, passed away July 29, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She will be forever known as a servant to our community from her 35-year tenure as the nurse at the Chesapeake school district, her involvement with the mentally and physically disabled of Riverside Handicap Center, and the Chesapeake Medical Center. To her family she will forever be the building block of love and unity. She is the last of four siblings of the Lawless family from Ironton, Ohio. She leaves behind three children, Robin Allen, Kathy Allen, and Cheri Pittman. She also leaves her grandchildren Kevin Mays, Erin Carver, Andy Pittman, Bryan Allen and her great-grandchildren Dylann Mays, Titus Jones, Emma Keaton, Trinity Jones, Rebecca Pittman and James Pittman. Private family graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be sent to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, for which we are eternally grateful. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

