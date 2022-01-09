WANDA B. HAYES, 95, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio. She was born on August 25, 1926, in Chesapeake, Ohio, to the late Roy and Mabel Hamlin Floyd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Chester Black and Bill “Red” Hayes; three sons, Don, Fred and Tony Black; two brothers, Ralph Floyd and Jimmy Floyd; and four sisters, Inez Parker, Betty Pike, Patti Rodgers and Frances Floyd. She is survived by one brother, Larry (Vesta) Floyd of Proctorville, Ohio; Wanda’s twin sister, Juanita England of Proctorville, Ohio; Nancy Hail of Fairborn, Ohio; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at noon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service at Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

