WANDA BRYAN CLAY HUTCHISON, 94, widow of William Dillon Hutchison, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to Heaven on February 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Wanda is survived by her children, David Ashley Hutchison (Robin) of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Susan Joy Montgomery Spears of Chesapeake, Ohio; her grandchildren, Charles Dana Hutchison of Arlington, Texas, Jeremy Shane Hutchison (Jamie) of Proctorville and Jason Allen Montgomery (Bonnie) of Proctorville, Ohio; a great-granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Damron (Corey) of Proctorville, Ohio; great-grandsons, Patrick William Montgomery and Bennet Allen Montgomery of Proctorville, Ohio; great-great-grandsons, Dryve Ray Damron, Sawyer Reed Damron and Jax Ryan Damron of Proctorville, Ohio; she is also survived by her brothers, Henry Donald Clay of Huntington, West Virginia, and Howard Caylor Clay of Ona, West Virginia. Wanda was predeceased by her parents, Gordon Caylor Clay and Grace Rayburn Clay of Barboursville, West Virginia, and her siblings, Mildred Afton Wheeler, Myrtle Gordon Roy, Sherwood Douglas Clay, Helen Eloise Clay and Lowell Landon Clay; son-in-law, Willard Dain Spears I; sisters-in-law, Joanne Franklin Clay, Genevieve Ferguson Clay, Betty Hicks Clay, Sharon Gothard Clay and Eva Ruth Hutchison Dunn; brothers-in-law, Scott Freelon Wheeler, Lester Roy and Rev. Earl Sidney Dunn; her in-laws, O.D. and Stella Dillon Hutchison; and many loved nieces and nephews. Wanda was born in Barboursville, West Virginia, and graduated from Barboursville High School. She was a quiet woman who loved God, her family and friends. Her family was blessed to have her, and she was loved very much. She cooked for the Chesapeake School System for 30 years and was a wonderful cook. At her church, The Chesapeake United Methodist Church, she was the longest member of the congregation, second oldest, and had been a member since after World War II. Memorial donations may be made to The Chesapeake United Methodist Church, 501 Second Avenue, Chesapeake, OH 45619, which would be greatly appreciated. Hall Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Per Wanda’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Rev. Anthony Thomas of The Chesapeake United Methodist Church will officiate. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
