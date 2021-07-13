WANDA JUNE LUSHER, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born June 4, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Walter and Barbara Smith Workman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lusher; two brothers; three sisters; son-in-law, Steve Ward; and daughter-in-law, Pam Lusher. Wanda is survived by two children, one son, Dana (Rosa) Lusher of Chesapeake, Ohio, and one daughter, Beverly (Garris) Gibson of Milton, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Ward, Matthew Ward, Christopher Lusher, Kimberly Lusher (fiancé Mike Allen) and Megan (Zach) Adkins; seven great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Samuel, Chloe, Gage, Kaydance, Tucker and Sutton; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private family graveside service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

