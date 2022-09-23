Wanda L. Carter Walker
WANDA L. CARTER WALKER, 99, of Burlington, Ohio, transitioned peacefully from her earthly abode to her spiritual home with her Lord while her only son was by her side on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home.

Wanda was a 70-year member and Past Matron of the South Point Eastern Star Lodge #404. She was a lifelong member of the Burlington Wesleyan Independent Church, formerly Burlington Methodist Church. Wanda was a civilian veteran of the United States Air Force at Wright Patterson AFB (formerly Patterson Field), Statistical Division as a typist and key punch operator during WWII. She was sent by the Air Force to San Diego, Calif., to establish a Statistical Branch of the U.S. Air Force in 1944. She later worked at Marshall University Registrar's office until she retired at age 70.

