WANDA L. CARTER WALKER, 99, of Burlington, Ohio, transitioned peacefully from her earthly abode to her spiritual home with her Lord while her only son was by her side on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home.
Wanda was a 70-year member and Past Matron of the South Point Eastern Star Lodge #404. She was a lifelong member of the Burlington Wesleyan Independent Church, formerly Burlington Methodist Church. Wanda was a civilian veteran of the United States Air Force at Wright Patterson AFB (formerly Patterson Field), Statistical Division as a typist and key punch operator during WWII. She was sent by the Air Force to San Diego, Calif., to establish a Statistical Branch of the U.S. Air Force in 1944. She later worked at Marshall University Registrar's office until she retired at age 70.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Thomas A. Walker; father Okey Jackson Carter; mother Alvena Carter Ellis of Burlington, Ohio; stepfather and fishing buddy, Fred Ellis, also of Burlington; younger sister Elizabeth Flora and brother retired Air Force veteran, TSGT Okey Carter Jr. She is survived by her only son and caregiver, Thomas L. Walker "Tom" of Burlington, Ohio; granddaughter Mandy Walker of New Orleans, La.; grandson Nathan P. Walker of Houston, Texas; one great-granddaughter, Francesca Maria Pumilia of New Orleans, La., and stepbrother Joe Ellis.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Services will be officiated by Dr. Earl S. Mann, pastor of Burlington Wesleyan Church. Wanda will be laid to rest in the Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Huntington, Inc., PO Box 464, Huntington, WV 25705-0464.
