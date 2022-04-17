WANDA LOU SNIDER, 70, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born on April 7, 1952, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clyde and Evelyn White Snell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Chrystal “Chrissy” Murray, and three sisters, Diana Lambert, Rita Riley and Carol Sue Snell. She is survived by her husband, Jim Snider; three stepsons, Phillip Snider (Cathy), Joey Snider (Rhonda), Greg Snider (Debbie); two grandchildren, Hunter Murray and Kayla Murray; two sisters, Jacqueline Bowman and Ilene Adkins (Frank); and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you