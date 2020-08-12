Essential reporting in volatile times.

WANDA “RUE” DAVEY, 83, of Columbus, formerly of Ironton, Ohio, sister of Linda Kelley of Ironton, died Aug. 8 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She had worked for Ashland Chemical Company. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 13, Woodland Cemetery, Section C, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a charity of your choice. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

