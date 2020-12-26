WARREN DAVID BURDICK, age 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. David is survived by his wife, Brenda Burdick, and by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Marguerite Burdick; and by his sisters, Deborah Blackburn and Patricia Hayhurst. David was owner of Huntington Bicycle Center until his retirement. David was also well-known in the Tri-State area through his love of music and has played with many local musicians over the years. David will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him. At his request, no services are scheduled at this time due to COVID. However, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, when it is safer for us all to be together. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is handling arrangements and condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Landon: Why did Marshall suffer a meltdown?
- Empty stockings refilled, thanks to Angels, Huntington community
- DREMA SUE WEATHERHOLT
- Former Wayne courthouse employee sues over mask policy, termination
- Marshall to face Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl
- Two Cabell County women among new W.Va. virus deaths
- Lost Huntington: The Renaissance
- ALEX HUGHART
- Fresh strawberries draw crowd to Proctorville produce stand
- WV sets new daily record for COVID deaths; count includes 5 from Cabell
Images
Collections
- Photos: The Avenue of Churches
- Photos: Ashland defeats Elizabethtown for 3A state football title
- Photos: Snow covered Christmas in Huntington
- Photos: Central City Cookies with Santa
- Photos: Christmas Parade for Southside students
- Photos: Central City Elementary gift distribution
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Robert Morris
- Photos: Marshall vs. UNC-Asheville, men's basketball
- Photos: National Wreaths Across America Day
- Photos: Marshall falls to UAB in C-USA championship