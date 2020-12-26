WARREN DAVID BURDICK, age 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. David is survived by his wife, Brenda Burdick, and by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Marguerite Burdick; and by his sisters, Deborah Blackburn and Patricia Hayhurst. David was owner of Huntington Bicycle Center until his retirement. David was also well-known in the Tri-State area through his love of music and has played with many local musicians over the years. David will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him. At his request, no services are scheduled at this time due to COVID. However, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, when it is safer for us all to be together. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is handling arrangements and condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

