WARREN E. ROSE, age 82 of Peoria, Arizona, passed away June 8, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Gene has been a member of Rome Church of Christ since 1987. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shelia, two sons, W. Lee and Gregory E. of Huntington, West Virginia; three granddaughters, Abrianna Powers of Huntington, West Virginia, Zoe and Layla Rose of Glen Allen, Virginia; one grandson, Jack A. Rose of Huntington, West Virginia; a loving sister, Sherry Witt of Tucson, Arizona and brother Frederick Rose of Hillsville, Virginia; a favorite aunt, Betty Conley of The Woodlands, Texas; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; a very special "Y" friend, Reno Roswall of Proctorville, Ohio. Services are incomplete. Serenity Mortuary Services.
