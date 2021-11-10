WARREN LLOYD DUMKE, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. He was born on October 26, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Harriet and Lorenz Dumke. He was raised by his mother and grandparents, Elisabeth and Frederic Diepenhorst, whom he idolized. He earned a BS from the University of Wisconsin, MS from Iowa State University and a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska. He served as a professor of physics at Marshall University for 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith Doty Dumke. He loved music, attending the Charleston Chamber Society, Jazz Alley, Ohio Light Opera and Ironton Council for the Arts series and many other events. Astronomy, current events, philosophy and good craftsmanship were also interests. He was a member of the Engineers Club of Huntington (former president); Appalachian Section of the American Physics teachers (former president); Ohio Section of the American Physics Society; and American Crystallographic Association. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Huntington. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 721 12th Ave.; masks are required. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service. Memorial gifts may be made to the Dumke Physics Visitor Fund held in the Marshall University Foundation or to other areas of his interest. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
