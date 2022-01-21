A much-loved husband, father, grandfather and friend, WAYNE W. WISE, 78, of Coal Grove, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his residence. Wayne was born July 14, 1943, a son to the late Cecil E. Sr. and Mary Robinson Wise. He was preceded in death by his faithful, caring wife, Phyllis Jean Carpenter Wise of Ironton, who loved him dearly.
Mr. Wise was a 1961 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from AK Steel after 35 years as a caster refiner operator. He was a member of the Rock Camp United Methodist Church. He strongly believed in the principle of God first and displayed unconditional love to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brother, Albert “Corky” Wise of Coal Grove, Ohio.
Those left to cherish his memory are three sons, Paul Edward McMackin of Coal Grove, Ohio, David Wayne Wise of Proctorville, Ohio, and Lee Russell of Ironton, Ohio; a daughter, Sondra Denise Paulus of Coal Grove, Ohio; two daughters-in-law, Donita McMackin of Coal Grove, Ohio, and Christine Wise of Proctorville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Justin Paulus of Atlanta, Ga., Kelli McMackin, Kasey Bocook, Sean Paulus, Dagon Wise and Luke Paulus, all of Coal Grove, Ohio, Dawn Carter, Sara Miller, both of Proctorville, Ohio, and Stephanie and Samantha Russell, both of Louisville, Ky.; sister, Betty Melvin Harshbarger of South Point, Ohio; three brothers, Cecil F. Wise Jr., Everett E. Wise, both of Ocala, Fla., and Orville R. Wise of Rock Camp, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Easton Miller, Colt Bocook and Waylon Bocook; special caregivers, Debbie Sommers and Marla DePriest.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Brad Jenkins and Pastor Rod Brower officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio, with military graveside rites provided by the VFW Post No. 8850. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until time of the service at the funeral home. Donations may be made in memory of Wayne Wise to Rock Camp United Methodist Church, 2809 County Road 6, Kitts Hill, OH 45645. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
