WESLEY ALLEN SITES I, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born September 17, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sonny and Barbara Morrison Sites; daughter, Meghan Brown; and paternal grandparents, Floyd and Gladys Sites. He is survived by his wife, Robyn Sites of 11 years; children, Sunny Leigh Sites (Justin) Day, Wesley Allen Sites II, Jacqueline Sites and Maccoy Brown; brother, Tony (Amy Wilson) Sites; three grandchildren, Kylie Day, Maisyn Brown and Jackson Brown; special friends, Ron Dyke and Faye Miller; nephews, Chase and Beckett Sites; and numerous special family and friends. He was employed at NECCO Center where he helped build families; referee of basketball for 35 years in the Tri-State area; and was a member of the Chesapeake Board of Education for over 4 years. Private funeral service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be held for the elderly and those with underlying issues from 5 to 6 p.m., and public visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

