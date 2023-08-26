The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Wilda Mae Holbrook

WILDA MAE HOLBROOK, 90, of Ironton, Ohio, died Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Harbor Health Care of Ironton. She was born March 29, 1933, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Henry Mays and Ida Estelle Damron Mays. Wilda was a retired home health care worker and member of Beulah Freewill Baptist Church. Her husband, Lee Roy Holbrook, also preceded her in death, along with a daughter, Diana Thompson; a son, Lee Roy Holbrook Jr.; two brothers, James Maynard, and David Mays. Survivors include five daughters, Sharon Osborne (Dannie) of Ironton, Ohio, Robin Payton of Jacksonville, Fla., Gayle Holbrook of Taylorsville, N.C. Linda Holbrook and Brenda Holbrook, both of Tennessee; two sons, James Holbrook of Centre, Ala., Kevin Holbrook (Deborah) of Huntington, W.Va.; four sisters, Evelyn Bradshaw of Lavalette, W.Va., Judy Maynard of Prichard, W.Va., Donna Perry (Avery) of Lavalette, W.Va., Betty Dyer of Lavalette, W.Va.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 28, 2023, at Mays Cemetery, Lavalette, W.Va.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you