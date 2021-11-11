WILLA “KAY” HINSHAW OSBURN, 71, of Bidwell, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 9, 2021. She was born August 29, 1950, in Huntington, West Virginia. Kay is survived by her husband, Carroll Osburn of Bidwell, Ohio. She was a loving mother to her three children, Sarah Geisler, Hillsville, Virginia, Rachel (David) Mares and Tyler (Amy) Stewart, both of Bidwell, Ohio; and a doting Nana to her grandchildren, Olivia and Ava Geisler, Carson and Andrew Mares and Aila and Kade Stewart. Kay was a bonus mom to Richard, Steve (Angie), Sam and Tammy (Mike) and to many grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Lesley (Gregg) VanPelt and Laura (John) Kinley, both of Huntington, West Virginia; and nieces and nephews, Megan VanPelt, Kara Pierson, Caroline Kinley and George Kinley. Kay lived her life to the fullest, and she enjoyed many adventures traveling with her husband, often by horseback. She had a joyful spirit and a special way of making everyone feel welcome and loved. Her smile would light up a room. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, in Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio, with Minister Joe Bowers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio, who is honored to serve the Osburn Family. Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.mccoymoore.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Union says replacement workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital causing problems
- Marshall student struck, killed on 3rd Avenue near campus
- MU student struck, killed near campus ID’d
- W.Va. state law enforcement, correctional workers seek hazard pay from governor
- Huntington East students dismissed early after employee exposed to fentanyl
- Jessica Huff brings college, pro experience to St. Joe girls
- Strike at Special Metals enters second month
- Marshall president-elect to earn $470K per year, can continue philanthropic work
- No agreement between Cabell Huntington Hospital, union workers on Monday
- Ironton linebackers choose different 'Cats for college
Collections
- Photos: 2021 Marshall University Marathon
- Photos: 2021 Turf Bowl
- Photos: Siptacular Wine Festival
- Photos: Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic University, football
- Photos: Night on Fifth superintendent's art walk
- Photos: Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation groundbreaking ceremony
- Photos: MU men's basketball takes on UPIKE
- Photos: Word on The Block
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: SEIU press conference conducted along 17th Street