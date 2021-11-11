WILLA “KAY” HINSHAW OSBURN, 71, of Bidwell, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 9, 2021. She was born August 29, 1950, in Huntington, West Virginia. Kay is survived by her husband, Carroll Osburn of Bidwell, Ohio. She was a loving mother to her three children, Sarah Geisler, Hillsville, Virginia, Rachel (David) Mares and Tyler (Amy) Stewart, both of Bidwell, Ohio; and a doting Nana to her grandchildren, Olivia and Ava Geisler, Carson and Andrew Mares and Aila and Kade Stewart. Kay was a bonus mom to Richard, Steve (Angie), Sam and Tammy (Mike) and to many grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Lesley (Gregg) VanPelt and Laura (John) Kinley, both of Huntington, West Virginia; and nieces and nephews, Megan VanPelt, Kara Pierson, Caroline Kinley and George Kinley. Kay lived her life to the fullest, and she enjoyed many adventures traveling with her husband, often by horseback. She had a joyful spirit and a special way of making everyone feel welcome and loved. Her smile would light up a room. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, in Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio, with Minister Joe Bowers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio, who is honored to serve the Osburn Family. Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.mccoymoore.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you