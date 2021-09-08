WILLA MAE SMITH WILSON, 97, of Pedro, Ohio, died Sept. 4 in Harbor Healthcare in Ironton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Pine Grove, 1059 Co. Road 26, Ironton. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic School or St. Lawrence O’Toole in Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

