Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WILLARD ALAN HAYNES, 77, of Ironton, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born May 18, 1943, to the late Albert and Freida Edwards Haynes. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Edith Winters Haynes, whom he married August 4, 1962. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Evans. Along with his wife, those left to cherish his memory are sons, David (Lisa) and Darrell (Michael), grandchildren, Sam and Tristan, siblings, Darwin (Linda), Sheila (Allyn Vaas), Delmar (Sally), Richard (Anne) and Bill (Trena). Funeral service will be noon Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be Saturday 10:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.