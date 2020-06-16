Essential reporting in volatile times.

Memorial service for WILLARD FRANKLIN DIXON JR. “JAKE” 63, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, husband of Lori Jane Shelpman Dixon, will be 10 a.m. June 18 at his home. He was owner and operator of Dixon Construction. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

