William Davidson Sr. Ferguson

WILLIAM "BILL" DAVIDSON FERGUSON SR. of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on November 12, 2022. He was born March 20, 1942, to Arthur and Catherynne Ferguson in South Point, Ohio, the youngest of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Art, Barbara, Bob, Peggy, and Dick. He worked at McClouth Steel-Ironton Coke Corporation (The Solvay) for 17 years, until the plant closed, and only missed 6 days of work in all that time. He was a crew leader for the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization before owning and operating the Gas 'n' All on Solida Road for 9 years, and also worked at Lowe's. He taught himself how to do plumbing, brick masonry, electrical work, and construction, and he often bragged about his flowers. He was a lifetime member of the South Point First Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Village Board of Public Affairs (water and sewer department), and also served on the Village Council as well as the volunteer fire department. His greatest love was his wife, Rosalie, his partner of 61 years, along with his home on the Ohio River, traditional country music, and his family. In addition to Rosalie, he is survived by his sons William (Cheryl) Ferguson of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Aaron (Amy) Ferguson of Delaware, Ohio, two grandchildren, Chelsea (Justin) Ford of Orlando, Fla., and William (Emma) Ferguson of Columbus, Ohio, and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio. Close friends and family may visit at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow later in the week at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unto, Cru's humanitarian aid ministry (unto.com/donate/), or the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org).
