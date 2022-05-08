WILLIAM “ERNIE” ERNEST TAYLOR, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He was retired from Inco Alloys and a graduate of CK High School. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Jackson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judith Ellen (Large) Taylor; five children, Cynthia Taylor, Wendy Little (Amiss), Robin Taylor, Chip Taylor (Cindy), Eric Taylor (Jessica); sister, Wanda Wellman; eight grandchildren, Aydan, Gracie, Christopher, Tiffany, Joshua, Caleb, Austin, Jordan; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with minister Barry Kelley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

