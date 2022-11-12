WILLIAM JOSEPH McCLELLAN, 82 of Galena, Ohio, formerly of Ironton, husband of Linda Mounts McClellan, died Nov. 9 at his daughter's home. He retired from A&P. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Lung Association or the American Heart Association. To donate a tree in William's memory, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

