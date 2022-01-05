WILLIAM LOUIS WILSON, 75, of Pedro, Ohio, died Dec. 22 in SOMC Hospice Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Pine Grove Cemetery, County Road 26, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Symmes Valley Veterans, c/o Tim Carpenter, 3473 County Road 6, Kitts Hill, OH 45645, and/or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, c/o Father David Hufman, 905 South 5th St., Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing services. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

