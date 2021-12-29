WILLIAM LOUIS WILSON, 75, of Pedro, Ohio, died Dec. 22 in SOMC Hospice Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. He had been an engineer in the telecommunication and information technology industries. Graveside service will be at a later time. Donations are suggested to Symmes Valley Veterans, c/o Tim Carpenter, 3473 Co Rd 6, Kitts Hill, OH 45645 or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, c/o Father David Huffman, 905 S 5th St., Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

