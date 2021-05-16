WILLIAM NORMAN THOMPSON, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, a loving husband of 67 years to his wife Betty Reynolds Thompson, passed away May 11, 2021, at his residence. Betty preceded him in death January 18, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup, Ky. Burial will follow. William was born August 4, 1931, in Hardy, Kentucky, a son of the late Ireland Thompson and the late Anna Chapman Pasquale; he was also preceded in death by a brother, Theodore Thompson. Survivors include one son, Roger (Kay) Thompson of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Aaron (Liz) Thompson of Virginia, Jessica Rebek-Thompson and special friend Don Rose of Michigan; two great-grandchilden, Elias and Shelby Rebek, also of Michigan and one nephew, Allen Thompson of Chesapeake, Ohio. William was a member of Sybene Missionary Baptist Church; he attended Guyandotte Baptist Church; he was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea; he was also a member of Howard P. Hall VFW Post 1064 of Huntington, and the DAV Chapter 2, also of Huntington. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. May 18 at the Reger Funeral Home. A procession will leave the funeral home for a 1 p.m. service at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup, Ky. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

