WILLIAM R. SAUNDERS, 88, of South Elgin, Ill., passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He was born August 14, 1932, in Lecta, Ohio, the son of Stephen and Fern Vernon Saunders. He was united in marriage to Joyce Ann Byrd. He is survived by his two children, Pamela A. Saunders and William C. Saunders; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Sharon) Bohl, Melissa (Tim) Schwarz, William (Taylor) Saunders and Scarlett (Luis) Gonzalez; a granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Bohl; 17 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Layla, Delaney and Samantha Bohl,  Kathryn, Aleah, Kevin and Nathan Sanders, Angelique, Savanna, Isabelle, Hannah, Andrew, Rosalyn and Luis II Gonzalez and Meadow and Ariya Schwarz; and a brother Stephen (Linda) Saunders. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; a son, Steven R. Saunders; and a grandson, Jason Bohl; and many siblings. A graveside funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.orgMoss Family Funeral Home in St. Charles, Ill., at 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com.

