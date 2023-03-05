WILLIAM ROGER CRANK, 53, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Melissa Crank, died March 3 at Community Hospice. He was retired from Fayette Township Fire Department. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help with funeral expenses. www.wallaceffh.com

