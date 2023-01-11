WILLIE O. CLARK, 88 of Prestonsburg, Ky, formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center. Willie was born December 27, 1934, in Prestonsburg, Ky., a son of the late Grady and Maxie Rupp Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Beatrice Hamlin Clark; one son, Jerry Dean Clark; and one grandson, Braylin Clark. Willie is survived by his wife, Jewel Goble Crider-Clark; two sons, Larry Joe (Teresa) Clark and Gary Lee (Mary) Clark; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and one great- great-grandchild. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
