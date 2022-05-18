WILMA J. BROWN, 90, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Joseph Brown Sr., died May 13 Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Wilson's Sporting Goods of Ironton. Graveside service at 11 a.m. May 19 at Woodland Cemetery, section 11, Ironton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. May 19 at O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you