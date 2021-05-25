WILMA JEAN MOORE, 92, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Howard Moore, died May 24 at home. She operated the Vesuvius Boat Dock and Beach and had a quilting business. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 27 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Oakland Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

