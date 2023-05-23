Winifred A. Adkins
SYSTEM

WINIFRED A. ADKINS, 87 of Crown City, Ohio, passed away on May 16, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. She was born on December 25, 1935, to the late William Francis and Minnie Bing Blankenship in Wayne, W.Va.

In addition to her parents, Winifred was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 64 years, Harvey Adkins; brothers Charles, Francis Carlyle "Curly" and Jack Blankenship; sister Mary Blankenship Motz.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you