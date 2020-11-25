WOODROW SPARKS JR., 66, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Sadie Jenkins Sparks, died Nov. 22 in Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Care, Portsmouth, Ohio. He was an elected Trustee for Elizabeth Township (Pedro). Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Puckett Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

