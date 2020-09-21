WOODSON RICHARDSON, 74, of Pedro, Ohio, father of Kelli Jackson, died Sept. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a former truck driver for Schwarmins. There will be a graveside service at noon Sept. 22 at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Phillips Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
