ZACHARY ANDREW PAUL TONEY-MARCUM, 33 of Wilmington, Ohio, son of Lorie L. Toney Messenger, died March 20 at home. He was LPN for Maxim Health Care as a traveling nurse. Memorial service will be conducted 7 p.m. April 17 at Baptist Temple, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

