ZANNA LOVE CRAGER, 86, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She will be buried beside her husband, Chalmer, in the beautiful mountains of Greenbrier County in her beloved Renick, W.Va., at Morningside Cemetery, with graveside services conducted by Vince Deeds at noon on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She felt she was blessed by the good Lord with a wonderful life and a loving and caring family, Terrie and Joe McKinney and Doug Crager; grandchildren, Joey McKinney, Julie (Doug) Tackett and Madison Crager and her mother Cyndi Crager; and great-grandson, Zander McKinney. She loved her home, their place at Renick and growing up in Nitro. She also enjoyed her 39 years at Marshall University Office of the Registrar, and she was blessed with 65 years that Chalmer watched over her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley D. and Merrell Love; twin sister, Zoe Sands; and her brother, Daryl Love. She is survived by a sister, “Toni” (Joe) Powell; and a host of nieces and nephews. Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

