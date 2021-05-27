ZENITH “KITTY” JOHNSON, 90, of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Jim Johnson and Jan Carter of Gallipolis, died May 24 in Holzer Senior Care. She was a caregiver. There will be a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. May 30 at Chapel Hill Church of Christ; social distance and masks are required. Donations are suggested to charity of your choice or Chapel Hill Church of Christ, or toward planting a tree. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

