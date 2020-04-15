BERNARD H. PRESTON, 82, formerly of Genoa, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Elmcroft of Teays Valley. Born December 1, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., he was a son of the late Goodwin Wayne and Nola Preston. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Don Preston (Betty), Joe Preston (JoAnn) and Judy Dickerson (Homer). Bernard retired with 37 years of service with the National Guard. He is survived by his children, Barbara Childers, Matt Preston (Bambi), Alyce Wallace (Dale) and Michael Preston (Jean); 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Janie Runyon (Jack) and Jerry Preston (Ann); and his canine companion, Chief. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veterans organization of your choice. You may share memories of Bernard and view his slideshow by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Preston family.
