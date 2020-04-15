IVORY WILLIAMSON JR., 75, of Wayne, husband of Judith Carol Blankenship Williamson, died April 11 at home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. April 15 at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. He was an Elder at Salem United Baptist Church and assistant Moderator at Salem and currently at Paul’s Chapel. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
