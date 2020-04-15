LADONIA SUE CARPENTER, 70, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born March 21, 1950, at South Williamson, Ky., a daughter of the late Billie and Agnes Dillon. Her son, Stephen Carpenter, also preceded her in death, along with two brothers, James Dillon and Paul Dillon. Survivors include one daughter, Stephanie Carpenter of Wayne; one grandson, Stephens Michael Carpenter; two sisters, Sharon (Jimmy) Fletcher and Karen Burns; on brother, Billy Dillon, all of Lavalette, W.Va.; special sister-in-law, Joan Dillon of Huntington; and nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Private graveside services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
