On June 24th, 1934, in a log cabin in the hills of Chauncey, Ohio, Ray and Florence McCollins welcomed their second son named Robert Nelson McCollins. After a few years the family moved to Huntington, West Virginia where he spent the formative years of his life and developed his traits of hard work, loyal friendships, and his Christian Faith. It was also during this time that his athletic talents in baseball and football shone through. However, it was his football talents that excelled and resulted in a football scholarship to play for the Marshall Thundering Herd. He was a 4-year starter earning four varsity letters, and in his senior year was named co-captain of the team and voted to a position on the Mid-American All-Conference football first-team. In May 1956 he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Teachers College of then Marshall College. He received a second degree in August 1960 achieving a Master of Education from Marshall University. In the fall of 1956, he started his career in public education as a teacher, coach and ultimately into his legacy in guidance counseling serving as the Chairman of the Worthington High School Guidance Department. He was honored in 1968 and presented by the Delaware, Ohio Jaycees as the Outstanding Young Educator for the State of Ohio. Further desiring to continue helping people he pursued his Doctor of Philosophy from The Ohio State University where he was presented his diploma on September 1, 1983. He spent his final 15 years until his retirement as a family therapist helping many people and families with his gift of listening, quiet wisdom, and Christian principles for dealing with life's challenges. It was those Christian principles, foundation and love for Jesus Christ and others that resulted in his committed service to the Christian Church serving 55 years as an Elder at Beechwold Church of Christ and as a founding member of Worthington Christian Church where he served on the Elder leadership team from the first day of September 7, 1975, until his glorious entry to Heaven on November 19th, 2022.

