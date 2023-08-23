The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROBERT "BOB" WALTERS, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Grace Gospel Church, Huntington, W.Va., by Pastor Keith Wiebe. Military rites will follow. He was born on April 8, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Samuel and Sarah Thacker Walters. He was a salesman in the automotive industry and a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Walters; two brothers and sister-in-law: Floyd Walters and Samuel Walters (Mary); one sister and brother-in-law: Audrey Hoschar (Wayne); several nieces and nephews and close friends; and a large church family at Grace Gospel. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Grace Gospel Church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.Regerfh.com.

