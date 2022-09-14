Aaron Joseph Twinam
AARON JOSEPH TWINAM, 33, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 25, 1989, in Huntington, W.Va., to Leslie Twinam and Deanna Maynard. Aaron was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jerry Twinam and Lando Maynard. He is survived by his parents; brother Cory Twinam; sister Amethyst Marcum; grandmother Marcelyn Maynard; two nephews and one niece. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

