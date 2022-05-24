AARON McCOMAS, "IRON," 80 of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, May 20, 2022, at his birth home as he wished, with his two kids and wife by his side. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne, W.Va., with Ministers Brian Wooten and Daniel Adkins officiating. He was born December 18, 1941, at East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Woodrow and Izel Adkins McComas. Aaron was a faithful member of Wolf Pen Church of Christ. Survivors include his loving and faithful wife of 61 years, Dootsie McComas; two children, LaVonna Black and husband Steve of Hurricane, W.Va., and Dwight McComas and wife Cheryl of Bowling Green, Ky.; two grandchildren, Brianna McComas and Andrew McComas; two great-grandchildren, Dixie Rose McComas and Jaxson McComas; special friends Eldon Perry, Asbury Adkins, Ham Adkins, Cody Mills, Doris Welch, Farron and Cathy Miller, Mikey Dalton, Tom Jackson, Woody Sanders and Richard Watson. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Eugenia Jarrell and Kevin Moore for their passionate care. Pallbearers will be Mikey Dalton, Brian Wooten, Brett Smith, Shawn O. Watts, Daniel Adkins and Cody Mills. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is assisting the family with arrangements.
