ADELE THORNTON - LEWIS, 87 of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died June 7, 2022. She was born March 20, 1935, in Huntington. Adele was the daughter of the late Grayson and Adele Kershaw Thornton. She is survived by two daughters: Leonor Lewis Button of Columbus, Ohio and Alice Mitchell of Roanoke, Va.; a brother and sister-in-law, Grayson and Jan Thornton. Adele loved color and everyone is encouraged to wear bright colors in her honor. A Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. It is suggested memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org) or to The Huntington Museum of Art (hmoa.org). Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

