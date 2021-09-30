ADRIEN ALLEN JOHNSON, 73, of Milton, W.Va., passed away September 27, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. He was born July 29, 1948, in West Hamlin, W.Va., to the late Lester and Marie Johnson. He is survived by his two grandchildren, Camila Aguirre (Rami) and Mahalie Bee (Ryan); his two children, Elizabeth Callen (Jason) and Tanner Johnson (Natalie); his fiancée, Connie J. McCoy; and his ex-wife, Brenda K. Johnson; his sister, Shirley Dillon (Donald); and two brothers, Jerry Johnson (Earlene) and Rabon Johnson (Jeanne). Adrien served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran where he earned the Bronze Star. After the Army he became a welder. He worked through the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 625 until his retirement in 2005. Later in life, Adrien became a pilot. He flew for recreation and as an occupation for many years. Adrien never met a stranger and when he was your friend, it was for life. At Adrien's request, his remains will be cremated and a small private ceremony with close family will be held at a later date. The family is eternally grateful to all the wonderful people at Hospice of Huntington for their help, love and care they took with Adrien. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Huntington in honor of Adrien. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ugly scene mars exciting game in Boone
- HMDA awards contract for ACF demolition
- Cabell man, 36, among 10 new COVID-19 deaths
- Two sentenced to prison in federal drug cases
- List would help buy remaining properties for Chesapeake Bypass
- JENNIFER MARIE MERRYWEATHER-DEAN
- Kentucky wants its money back from investment in proposed aluminum mill
- Prichard Building project gets $3 million grant; construction expected to begin in January
- Police roundup: Two jailed on drug charges in Wayne County
- Federal lawsuits filed against Putnam drug unit allege unlawful searches, seizures
Collections
- Photos: Funktafest 5
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. South Charleston, football
- Photos: 'Moana Jr.' at Huntington High School
- Photos: 3rd Avenue Art Gallery
- Photos: Race for Rembert rubber duck race
- Photos: Appalachian State tops Marshall, 31-30
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg
- Photos: Kids receive food boxes at Huntington YMCA
- Photos: FoxFire Music & Arts Festival, Friday
- Photos: Pumpkin decorating at The Center: Youth Opportunity Hub