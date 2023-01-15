JO ANN CURTIS, age 94, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Facility in Kearneysville, W.Va. Born November 25, 1928, in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Marjorie Critzer Utley. She was of Presbyterian faith. Jo Ann was a graduate of Grandview High School and continue her education at Ohio University to receive her associate degree and her bachelor's degree in art education. She was a homemaker to her family. Jo Ann was active with the Huntington Museum of Art in Huntington, W.Va. She enjoyed bird watching, flower gardening, hiking and animals, especially her pets. Jo Ann is survived by her children, Joette Love, Edward Curtis, and Matthew Curtis, all of Berkeley Springs, Marnelle Curtis of Chicago, Ill., John Curtis of The Colony, Texas, seven grandchildren, Joella Love, Ricky Love, Ryan Love, Chris Curtis, J.C. Curtis, Jackson Curtis and Mason Curtis, five great-grandchildren, Jasmine Malphurs, Eva Love, Alleine Love, Gaberial Love and Lincoln Love, two great- great-grandchildren, Jett Malphurs and Millie Malphurs, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Griswold Curtis one son, Bill Curtis, one sister, Jean Mason and one granddaughter, Megan Curtis. Services and burial will private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25434. Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
